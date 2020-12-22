"Anything goes" is an undoubtedly enticing notion amidst ongoing stay-at-home orders asking us to do, well, nothing at all. So as we stay put in this new normal, transforming our closets into anything but sounds even tastier than a European white truffle (a 'shroom so special it'll set you back about $3,600 USD per pound). "I think people are awakening to the healing powers of mushrooms," Srinath shares. "So seeing others wearing mushrooms on their clothes always says to me that, perhaps, more people are realizing the integral role of mushrooms in our diet and on our planet."