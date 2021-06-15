The adoration shown towards influencers who emulate Black women’s natural features only serves to highlight society's separation of Black women from our beauty. "It’s funny how something that I was once teased about is now what people want," says 28-year-old Cilla from southeast London, who was referred to as 'rubber lips' in secondary school. She finds today's attitude towards full lips peculiar. Sex and relationships blogger Tatyannah also experienced digs about her features when she was younger. "There were negative undertones in the conversations I had with classmates in school," says Tatyannah. "Multiple people would say, 'I might have acne, but I’m glad that I don’t have huge lips' or 'At least my acne will go away at some point, but you can’t avoid big lips'. I remember thinking, Is that what they think about my lips? Because they’re definitely not small." Many Black women have been subject to teasing, jokes and fetishization centred around their lips. Then, suddenly, everyone wants them. Black beauty is being eradicated as our natural features are emulated and whitewashed, particularly now in relation to full lips. Kylie Jenner exploded in popularity after opting for lip filler and since then she has created her multimillion-dollar empire Kylie Cosmetics, which started with Lip Kits. Yet even when big lips are what people desire, the double standard still exists for people of darker complexions.