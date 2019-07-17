While Meghan Markle uses fashion to cause a stir within Buckingham Palace, her sister-in-law is pretty good at doing the exact opposite. Between Kate Middleton’s ubiquitous A-line dresses and designer coats, seldom do we see her take sartorial risks. Of course, with a closet full of Alexander McQueen dresses and Gianvito Rossi pumps, why would she?
From time to time though, the future Queen Consort of England surprises us by showing up in something a little less royal and a little more, well, her. There was the scandalous off-the-shoulder dress she wore to the Addiction Awareness Week kick-off dinner, the under-$100 sneakers she wore while strolling through the flower show, and don't even get us started on the cult-favourite Castañer espadrilles she can't seem to stop repeating. Suffice to say, we're in full support of Kate Middleton's recent risk-taking in the style department.
So to grant the Duchess of Cambridge our official stamp of approval, we rounded up her all-time best style moments, from the Alexander McQueen gown she wore to marry Prince William to the maternity dresses that changed pregnancy fashion forever, in the slideshow ahead.