Kandi Burruss: Advice To My 26-Year-Old Self

I had already bought a house because when I started making money in my teenage years, I was told to buy something that’s going to appreciate. I also really wanted to move out on my own. I was better with money in my younger years than I am now. I knew my bank account balance to the T and exactly how much my bills were every month. I learned early on that you should never have your debit card attached to your actual bank account; you might end up swiping some of your bill money out of the account when you pay for something. Put petty cash on the account with your ATM/debit card, and keep the money for your bills and savings in an entirely different account. You don’t want to overdraft. And I listened to LL: I added up my interest and principal and did my best to pay it off as quickly as possible.

