The No Bulls**t Guide To Your First Few Months As A Single Mum

My biggest battle when I became a single mum was not with my ex but with my self-image. I hated myself so much that I needed a course of CBT just to rewire the damaging thoughts that told me I was worthless, unlovable and that the break-up was my fault. I remember when my therapist first asked me to list some positive things about myself. Umming and ahhing, I stuttered out some lukewarm thoughts: "I’m kinda funny, I’m alright looking, I’m trying to be a good mum." I now realise that I’m hilarious, super fucking sexy and the best mum my son could ever ask for. With every obstacle that I faced head on, I gained inner strength and started seeing myself for my gains and not my losses. Discovering empowering females on Instagram helped me realise that being alone is an opportunity and that I deserve the space and time to become the best version of myself – both for me and for my child. @florencegiven ’s Dump Him movement proves just how many women are throwing off the shackles of unsatisfying relationships and taking the power back. Given recently launched a range of empowering totes and T-shirts with slogans like "Off For A Shag" and "Looking Good For My Goddamn Self" and when I put mine on I feel – even more – like a superhero.