The No Bulls**t Guide To Your First Few Months As A Single Mum

My story is not original. The first year with a new baby is hard and I had struggled with the fact that this beautiful life I had kept safe in my belly for nine months was now out in the world. The same world as evil men and guns and SIDS, and the only person I could truly trust to protect my son was me. Meanwhile, my ex was trying to get promoted while stalling in the transition from lad to dad. Leaving behind the perceived "freedom" of your old life when you become a parent can be difficult for some, and we took our individual struggles out on each other. We stopped having sex. We didn’t recognise the person we loved in the hollowed-out zombie we kept waking up next to. And though I believed that we could work through all these things and become the epic power couple we were always meant to be, he did not.