The Expert-Approved Guide To Curing A Sunburn — Fast

In the meantime, the burn might begin to peel , which you should not pick. "The natural healing process of a sunburn is for the skin to peel , which can start a few days after you get the burn," Rouleau explains. "You can scar the skin by peeling it before it's ready to come off. Just let it shed naturally." In other words, be patient — and get comfortable sleeping with a bottle of aloe at your bedside.