If you’re on team leggings-as-pants and are always down to rock cute workout clothes no matter what’s on the agenda, there’s something you need to see: H&M has joined fashion forces with female-founded, luxe activewear brand P.E Nation to launch a dreamy collection of clothing, swimwear, undergarments and accessories. The best part? You don’t have to be a regular at Soul Cycle to love everything about it.
What makes the P.E Nation x H&M collab so cool is that it's sustainably made for all of us multi-hyphenate women-on-the-move. We need a wardrobe that can keep up, whether we're racing from a meeting or a HIIT class.
“With the H&M collaboration, we want women all over the world to live a more confident, vibrant, fashionable life whilst juggling her fast-paced urban existence. The collection can be worn all day, every day, whilst being flexible, functional and style-led. All the pieces work so well together – it’s very easy to mix and match,” P.E Nation co-founders Pip Edwards and Claire Tregoning explain. This means that for the trendy gym-goer, there are leggings, bike shorts, and pleated details galore. Eco-conscious shoppers will appreciate the use of materials like organic cotton and recycled polyester, while athleisure fiends can enjoy a colourful upgrade to their #ootds thanks to retro shades of gray marl, sand, mint green, and neon pink. There's something for everyone in this sure-to-sell-out collection, and from underwear to outerwear, P.E Nation and H&M have got your back.
So in the interest of time — because we know you probably don't have a lot of it — we've sifted through the collection and lined up our top 10 picks so you can get to them before they're gone. So go ahead and click add to cart, and have yourself a great (read: productive) day.
