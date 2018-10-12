14 Halloween Costumes That Are All About The Hair

Halloween inspiration comes in waves based on current pop culture moments. One year it's all about Left Shark, and the next you're bobbing for apples with four Cardi B look-alikes at the company Halloween party.
This year, you can expect plenty of Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande costumes. And if you're thinking of going Grande, there's one important question to answer: Will you have a headache from wearing that tight ponytail all night? Because in order to do Ariana justice — and so many other power women, for that matter — you have to get one thing right: the hair.
So, to make your life a little easier, we recommend starting your costume from the top down. Whether you're planning to buy a wig or just styling your own hair, we have all your Halloween hair inspiration ahead. These looks range from a teased '80s Tina Turner to a platinum Xtina with coloured streaks, but each one is a Halloween classic.