I Got Scalp Injections For My Thinning Hair — & This Is What Happened

At my second appointment, Dr. Dubow observed the new hairs, too. “You’re responding nicely,” he said. However, he was quick to remind me the treatment isn’t a magic bullet — at least not yet. “We’re not at the stage where you can expect to regrow a full head of hair,” he said. “But I think PRP will improve with time. Harnessing the power of the human body is where a lot of the promise of the future of medicine is. Up to this point, we’ve relied mostly on drugs.”