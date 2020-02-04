The Return Of Chunky Highlights & Other 2020 Hair Colour Trends

Have you ever heard the phrase “new(ish) year, new hair”? Well, now you have, because we just invented it and it’s going to stick. Seriously though, fresh hair colour can give your look new life, and is a good way to change it up if you're not up for a drastic cut. (See Miley Cyrus' recent shaggy mullet chop.)
Top hair colour trends for 2020 include more natural shades (buh-bye mermaid hair and platinum blonde), soft pastel hair, chunky, '90s-inspired highlights, warm coppers, and toasty browns. But you don’t have to take our word for it— we spoke to four of Canada’s top hair colourists about which hair colour trends they’re predicting will peak in 2020, and which ones they are over.