The Top 4 Hair-Colour Trends That Will Rule 2020

Of the not-so-fun adult appointments to check off your list before the new year (a physical, teeth cleaning, a trip to the post office to renew your passport...), the most exciting one to block into your iCal has to be a few hours at the hair salon with your colourist.
Once your appointment is booked, it's time to decide exactly what you're going to ask for — because the new year calls for a fresh change, and a few simple highlights just won't do. The best way to start your planning? With an inside peek at the biggest colour trend predictions for 2020.
From the milk-chocolate tone every brunette celeb is trying right now to a remix on rooted blonde and twinkly copper babylights we're calling Orchard Red, the pros break down the four major hair-colour trends set to take off in 2020, ahead.