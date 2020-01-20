From Ariana Grande To Lizzo, Here’s Everyone Performing At The 2020 Grammys

Awards season is now in full swing, which means it’s almost time for music’s biggest night, the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards. While the night is certainly about who will be taking home those coveted awards and who will slay the red carpet, the Grammys would be a lot less exciting without the live performances.
The 2020 Grammy Awards will be hosted by Alicia Keys, who might once again bless us with a riveting introductory performance. The full list of performers has been finalized and includes all your favourite queens, such as Billie Eilish, Lizzo, and Ariana Grande. Grande’s attendance is notable as she cancelled last year due to a disagreement with Grammy producers over which songs she could sing, so we’re finally gonna get the performance we missed out on.
It’s worth mentioning that there’s already some drama brewing behind the scenes of the awards show due to the Recording Academy’s newly-minted president and CEO, Deborah Dugan, being placed on administrative leave shortly before the ceremony. Will the show still run smoothly, or will the messy battle playing out with the Academy plague the evening?
Find out every artist that will hit the stage below. And if you’re suddenly rethinking your Sunday plans to make time to tune in, the 2020 Grammys will air live on CBS on Jan 26 at 8 p.m ET.