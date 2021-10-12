Your Fave Summer Hat Just Got A Cozy Fall Update

Like so many other '90s fashion trends, the bucket hat has been back in a big way these past few years. And, as temps drop, it's time to swap out your cottony summer hat for something a bit warmer, and a lot more fun! In materials like shearling, leather, and quilted nylon, the cool-weather bucket hat might just be the must-have accessory of the season.
For fall/winter 2021, there were wool and cashmere versions on the runway at Celine, faux cow-print hats at Anna Sui, and tailored wool buckets at Marc Jacobs. Off the catwalk, eye-catching and colourful bucket hats have been popular with celebs and street style stars alike; longtime fuzzy bucket hat fan, Rihanna wore a pink version out in New York this summer; Hailey Bieber and Gigi Hadid are fans for off-duty excursions, and we spotted them on dozens of guests at fashion week last month.
From reversible shearling and leather styles to graphic patterns and fun animal prints, the new crop of bucket hats are full of personality and whimsy. Style yours with a matching coat for maximum visual impact; or pair it with something unexpected, like a silky floral dress or leather shacket.
