Rihanna’s Slip Dress & Fuzzy Bucket Hat Combo Is Straight From The ‘90s

On Wednesday, the singer and mogul stepped out with boyfriend A$AP Rocky in New York City, wearing a hot pink slip dress by Dior and matching necklaces, paired with Tom Ford gold heeled sandals and an embellished shoulder bag by Fendi. Completing the look with a hot pink, fuzzy bucket hat, RiRi appeared to channel Pamela Anderson at the 1999 MTV Video Music Awards.
The dress is indeed vintage, though from Dior’s 2002 collection. (While a staple of the '90s, the popularity of the slip dress extended well into the ‘00s.) As you may be aware by now, Y2K fashion having a moment this season, and Rihanna seems to be ready to relive her Music of the Sun era all over again.
Though it may seem like Rihanna is following the trends, we all know she’s the one that starts them. Back in December 2020, the Umbrella singer donned a similar green, fuzzy bucket hat, paired with rainbow-colored sunglasses and a black jacket, a look that appeared on Bella Hadid a few months later.
Pink is also turning into the color of the season after Kate Middleton and Jill Biden donned rose-coloured outfits when they met earlier this month. According to Lyst, a global fashion search website, “hot pink” and “pink” searches spiked after the meeting. But (again) this is not the first time Rihanna’s donned head-to-toe pink. Some of her most iconic looks have featured the can't-miss hue, including the Giambattista Valli dress she wore to the Grammy Awards in 2015 and the Hood By Air performance outfit she sported at the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards.