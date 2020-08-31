6 Celebrity-Approved Ways To Wear A Bucket Hat

On a regular day, remembering to brush your hair can be hard. Add to that the fact that many of us still aren’t venturing outside much these days, nor socializing regularly, and you’ve got yourself a recipe for lockdown hair that hasn't seen a comb in over a week. One fashion-forward solution? Plopping on an on-trend ‘90s-era bucket hat.
There’s a reason why fashion can’t seem to shake the bucket hat trend, which was popularized by LL Cool J in the ‘90s and reinstated into fashion’s “in” list during the spring ‘18 season when Kaia Gerber wore a transparent, plastic version on Chanel’s catwalk. (Michael Kors, Matthew Adams Dolan, and Fenty x Puma also showcased bucket hats during the same season, the latter’s rendition being modeled by Slick Woods.) The cap’s ability to add an unexpected touch to any look — from streetwear get-ups to lady-like ensembles — while also keeping your unbrushed tresses in check, gives them priority in our wardrobes over basic baseball caps and beanies. It doesn’t hurt that Prada, Burberry, and Ganni all sell covetable iterations — ranging from leopard print to fuzzy fabrics — of the throwback hat style.
Now, with superfans in Rihanna, Hailey Bieber, Dua Lipa (and bf Anwar Hadid), and Kylie Jenner, as well as the entire crowd at Copenhagen Fashion Week, the bucket hat has surpassed the trend phase and is quickly becoming a staple in our fall wardrobes.
See how your favourite celebrities style their bucket hats and shop our favourites by clicking through the slideshow, ahead. And now that this trend is here to stay, you’d be smart to snag more than one.