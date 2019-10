Fullness, Floating, Shiver-y: What Sex Feels Like

All in all, what sex feels like is really individual. It depends on you, your partner, the type of sex, and the situation. “First and foremost, when having sex for the first time , make sure that you are with someone you trust, that you’re actually ready to have sex, and that you’re not feeling pressured at all to just ‘check it off the list,’’ Dr. Morse said. “Remember to go slow, pay attention to how you’re feeling, and to stay present.”