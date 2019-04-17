If Sex Isn't Good At First, Is Your Relationship Doomed? (Spoiler: No.)

As frustrating as it is, it’s not terribly surprising he thinks about sex this way. In fact, it sounds like he's sold on on the dominant way sex is culturally constructed in most of the world: as a heteronormative commodity exchange in which men try to get some, and women do or don't give it up. In plain language, that means he seems to see sex not as a creative collaboration, but as something men try to acquire from women. That may be why, once he pressured you to “give” him sex, he became less interested — because (forgive me) once he checked off your box, he immediately saw you as having less value to him. And yes, that’s exactly as gross and dehumanizing of an attitude toward women as it sounds.