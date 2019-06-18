Dressy flats are the perfect footwear choice for all the outdoor weddings and beach parties on your calendar this summer — occasions where high heels might look good but will inevitably get ruined by the terrain or feel painful after a few hours on your feet. And the less embellished or delicate styles are an easy, subtle way to dress up your everyday ensembles without sacrificing comfort.
The good news is that we’re in the thick of end-of-season markdowns, so you’ll be spoiled for choice whether your budget for a new pair of shoes is $50 or $300. Just keep in mind any special events on the horizon that you’ll need to coordinate shoes for, and choose a colour, material, and style accordingly.
Click through for three pairs of dressy flats that are comfortable, versatile, and on-trend.