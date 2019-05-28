Outside of Black Friday and Boxing Day, the best fashion deals can be had during retailers’ big, end-of-season sales that generally happen twice a year — and, just days ago, they’ve all just started slashing spring merchandise up to 50% off!
If you love fashion are looking to invest in a few well-made pieces for the season, now is the time to obsessively check out the sale tab at sites such as Net-A-Porter, Ssense, and Holt Renfrew for stylish bargains (relatively speaking). If you time your purchase well, you could be sporting the latest, in-season designer clothes and accessories at a great price.
Once you’ve found a piece you love, it can be helpful to cross-reference on a price-comparison site like Shopstyle to make sure you’ve found the best deal online. You’ll have to decide whether a particular item will be likely to sell out soon in your size, or if you can afford to wait a few more weeks to see if it might be marked down even further.
Click through to see five bargains you won’t want to miss from this season’s Net-A-Porter sale.