These Girl Power Songs Are All You Need Today & Every Day

March is Women's History Month, and Women's History Month deserves its own playlist. So, we made that playlist. Simply put, it had to be done.
The songs on this roundup will each speak to some different part of you. The part that craves empowering choruses to sing in the shower. The part that wants to feel warm, fuzzy, and united with other women. The part that wishes every day had the energy of the Women's March.
Here's your power-up, pump-up, feel-good, and stand tall playlist for March, and beyond. Because let's be honest: Women's History Month can be every day.