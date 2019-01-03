13 Short Haircut Ideas For When You Need A Fresh Start

There's never a good time for a breakup. Though realistically, the first week of January is the time of year when couples start taking stock of their relationship. Of course, it makes sense that how you feel going into the new year is very telling. Perhaps you're bubbling with happy butterflies in your stomach as you think about bringing your S.O. home to meet your family in March. Or, on the flip side, you decide it's best to pump the breaks or make a clean split before it's all heart-shaped chocolate in February.
When cuffing season suddenly turns to Chinese food for one — à la Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson — the best way to move on with total confidence, in Ari's Thank U, Next style, is to make a salon appointment for a breakup cut. And in this case, stick to the mantra: the shorter, the chicer.
Ahead, we've compiled a comprehensive list of short hair inspiration ranging in length from blunt bobs to razored pixies. Whether you're looking for a new look to bring into 2019 or a breakup-fueled style to manifest your clean slate, scroll through to find the cut that'll have you amped to chop it all off.