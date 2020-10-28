13 Halloween Costumes Inspired By Iconic Blondes

Remember that time you DIY bleached your hair into oblivion after you convinced yourself you could totally pull off Gwen Stefani's platinum ponytail circa No Doubt's peak hype? Your mom still talks about what a mess that was at every family dinner. Luckily, if you've still got a hankering to be a blonde, you have an opportunity to make it happen (for one night) every time Halloween rolls around.
This year, all you need is a wig from Amazon or your local beauty supply store to tackle really any iconic blonde costume without the trauma of growing out your over-processed hair. As a blonde (natural or otherwise), there are more than a few different costumes you can pull off. You could take on Carrie Bradshaw's corkscrew curls from SATC, or go way back to the 1950s and dress as blonde music icon Etta James.
Ahead, 13 costumes perfect for living out your blonde ambitions.