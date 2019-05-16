Blonde Balayage Is The Hot Summer Hair Colour You Need To Try

Say what you will about the upkeep of highlights, but there's just something about walking out of the salon with a fresh new shade of blonde that makes every downside to lightening your hair disappear. Luckily for those forever in pursuit of the perfect colour, this season's go-to technique — you know it as balayage — minimizes the pitfalls of going brighter while maximizing the good vibes that come with it.
Stylist George Papanikolas tells us that a balayage blonde is his favourite approach to highlighting because it's designed to look natural. "The lightest highlights are delicate at the roots, gradually getting thicker and more saturated towards the ends," he says. "They should be focused most precisely around the halo of the face, with lots of natural base colour peeking throughout, so that you get the dimension and contrast that makes balayage hair so gorgeous."
Ahead, find photographic proof that blonde balayage is dominating summer 2019 hair trends, plus pick up foolproof tips on how to ask for it at your next appointment. May the promise of bright, sunny blonde shine instantly lighten your frame of mind this season.