Jetting Somewhere Warm This Winter? We’ve Found Your Dream Bikinis

Wiarton Willy may have predicted an early spring, but for now, we are still very much in the depths of winter-jacket weather. Here's hoping you're headed somewhere warm and sunny for reading week, Family Day long weekend or March Break. (If not, there's still time to book something fabulous!) And this week might just be the perfect the time to purchase a gorgeous new bikini for your next trip south, especially if you prefer time to try out a few different cuts and sizes at home first.
To find a great swimsuit, don’t worry too much about trends; an awesome swimwear wardrobe is all about embracing variety. You should also try think about the type of coverage and support you feel best in, choosing the colours and prints that you love, and looking for fabrics with features such as UPF coverage to protect you from the sun. And vacation bonus points to you if your new bikini is made with an eco-friendly material such as ECONYL (which is recyclable and made from waste).
Here are three great bikinis that are on sale this week.
