The Best (On Sale!) White Denim To Wear This Summer & Into Fall

Truc Nguyen
A few weeks ago, I spotted two of my editor friends in (almost) matching white jeans, and the sight finally convinced me that I, too, should embrace the carefreeness of white denim (despite being the type who seems to magnetically attract food stains and spills). More interesting than your basic blues and easier to style than pastel or neon-coloured jeans, white denim is a sturdy — i.e. not see-through — fabric that makes you look instantly put-together. As long as you invest in a stain-remover pen and avoid dark tops or bags in a dyed material that might rub off on your jeans, these pants can take you through the rest of summer and fall (yes, you can wear white denim after Labour Day) and well into next year.
