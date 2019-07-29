There's at least another month of peak summer weather, which means it’s not too late to give your roster of sundresses the day off and pick up a pair of denim shorts.
Whether you’re on the hunt for a pair of perfectly distressed blues for festival season, or want to try out a new fit or colour, there are plenty of jorts on sale. It’s simply a matter of picking a rise and inseam length that you’ll feel comfortable in, and deciding which major denim trend to subscribe to: My current faves are tie-dye, pastels, and ’90s-inspired shapes, and you can’t go wrong with high-rise anything.
Order one of these discounted pairs today, and you may even have them before the long weekend (if your province or territory is celebrating this week).