The Denim Shorts You Need To Get Through The Heat Wave Are On Sale

Truc Nguyen
There's at least another month of peak summer weather, which means it’s not too late to give your roster of sundresses the day off and pick up a pair of denim shorts.
Whether you’re on the hunt for a pair of perfectly distressed blues for festival season, or want to try out a new fit or colour, there are plenty of jorts on sale. It’s simply a matter of picking a rise and inseam length that you’ll feel comfortable in, and deciding which major denim trend to subscribe to: My current faves are tie-dye, pastels, and ’90s-inspired shapes, and you can’t go wrong with high-rise anything.
Order one of these discounted pairs today, and you may even have them before the long weekend (if your province or territory is celebrating this week).
