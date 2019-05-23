Story from Living

These Are The Best Memes Of 2019 So Far

Anabel Pasarow
A sloth walks into a bar mansion in pursuit of love with an affable virgin, and a girl holding a tray of Fiji water bottles captivates a nation with her smoldering smize. These are just two of the best memes of the year, and it's only January, people!
What will be this year's Blue/Black vs. White/Gold Dress or Laurel vs. Yanny? It's too soon to tell. But I'm calling it now: 2019 shall be a great year for memes.
Ahead, some of the best so far.
It wouldn't be a 2019 meme list without a nod to Bran the Broken who did literally nothing for years (justice for Meera Reed!!) and still scored the sweetest gig in Westeros.
For those of us who are die-hard #TeamTormund.
Kanye's Coachella Sunday Service didn't not look like Teletubbies.
I mean, she dropped a surprise live album AND a documentary in one 24-hour period. A lot to take in.
Is self-care a love language in 2019?
An egg recently won the title of most-liked photo on Instagram, a title that, until recently, was held by Kylie Jenner for her photo announcing the birth of her daughter, Stormi Webster.

Yes, it's a lot to unpack. And we have a proposed theory: Could the Kardashians be behind said egg? A certain Kris Jenner, perhaps?
Perhaps the most important presence on The Golden Globes red carpet this year was that of Fiji Girl. The model's job was to hand out Fiji water bottles to stars on the carpet, and she wound up photobombing many of them whilst also serving lewks.

Let her story be an inspiration and reminder that all we need to do is find our light, and the rest will fall into place.
Oh, Sloth Girl. You didn't make it past Night One on The Bachelor, but we will never forget you. And you have been immortalized on the internet forever. Thank you for committing to your costume for the entirety of the episode.
Sometimes, what Marie Kondo teaches us about shirts can be applied to all aspects of life. Get rid of anything (read: anyone) in your life that does not spark joy for you!
If you were Sandra Bullock in Bird Box, what would it take for the entity to convince you to take off your blindfold? Harry Styles?
TFW Glenn Close eyes her competition for Best Actress at the Golden Globes.

Honorable mention: When Lady Gaga thought Rami Malek was her waiter.
When a video of U.S. democratic representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez dancing on a rooftop made the rounds on the interwebs recently, conservatives tried to use it against her. It backfired...and only revealed AOC to be a good dancer!

Now there's a Twitter account pairing the video with a bunch of different songs, and it is everything.
We dare you not to feel motivated and affirmed by this glorious video by Dontè Colley.
