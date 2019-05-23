These Are The Best Memes Of 2019 So Far

A sloth walks into a
bar mansion in pursuit of love with an affable virgin, and a girl holding a tray of Fiji water bottles captivates a nation with her smoldering smize. These are just two of the best memes of the year, and it's only January, people!
What will be this year's Blue/Black vs. White/Gold Dress or Laurel vs. Yanny? It's too soon to tell. But I'm calling it now: 2019 shall be a great year for memes.
Ahead, some of the best so far.
1 of 13
when you do absolutely nothing during the group project and you get an A #GameOfThrones #GameOfThronesFinale pic.twitter.com/8e6eCJhnuL— Kyle Parks (@kyparks18) May 20, 2019
2 of 13
Whoever made this, I love you. All us Tormund-Tarth shippers are hoping for some advancements in this love story tonight. Hee hee I love memes @GameOfThrones #GOT pic.twitter.com/9BoHnO1sbf— Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) April 14, 2019
Advertisement
3 of 13
kanye west sunday service stage at coachella pic.twitter.com/wrt6xfyapl— Ross Eilertson (@rosseilertson) April 21, 2019
4 of 13
Nobody:— Neysha (@La_Ney_sha) April 17, 2019
Beyoncé at 2am : *Dropping the live album we were 99.9998% sure was coming after the #HOMECOMING documentary*
Us this morning: pic.twitter.com/MNj1qg5Jgp
5 of 13
Weekend mood: Cher in a face mask running errands pic.twitter.com/XsABo9GdhJ— Glossier (@glossier) April 14, 2018
6 of 13
7 of 13
The Fiji water girl came here to serve 💅🏻 #goldenglobes pic.twitter.com/dXPjzZRxCw— TechMuzz (@techmuzz) January 7, 2019
Advertisement
8 of 13
RIP beautiful Sloth girl, you flew too close to the sun #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/7ImBtJ6rBT— James Jones (@JamesJo13534990) January 8, 2019
9 of 13
10 of 13
#BirdBox— o dawg 😎🤠 (@sadyeehaw69) December 27, 2018
entity: "one direction is back together"
me: pic.twitter.com/JRbm79CL6z
11 of 13
12 of 13
The Beatles - Glass Onion pic.twitter.com/PX9PAMNZ3B— AOC Dances To Every Song (@aoc_dances) January 5, 2019
13 of 13
Advertisement