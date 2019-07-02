7 Diffuser Attachments That'll Upgrade The Way You Dry Your Curls

Once your hair is wet and prepped, the work truly begins. That's when you need to get your curls from drenched to dry, or run the risk of water — and product — seeping from your hair, ruining your fresh T-shirt, and still feeling damp when lunchtime rolls around. For some, air-drying is ideal, but for others, hours of time between wet and dry hair isn't. But the right diffuser will give you defined, perfectly-dried hair without the damage or disruption of your curl pattern (and, with it, frizz).