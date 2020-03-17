Air purifiers have quickly become one of the top-purchased home items over the past few years. And for good reason: according to The Home Air Quality Guides, these devices are designed to keep pollutants and allergens out of our lungs by removing them from the air through varying types of filtration systems (HEPA, carbon, ionic, or ultraviolet). Along with specialty sunscreens that double as beauty staples and fancy water-filter devices, air purifiers can also match function with fashion — making them the ideal dual-purpose home purchase.
If clean homes are happy homes, then a stylish air purifier can turn any living space into a blissful oasis. Because the quality-enhancing gadget won't only rid your rooms of airborne toxins, it will also look damn good while getting that job done. Each of the purifiers we popped into our curated product list doubles seamlessly as a chic decor piece, no matter your home's size or style.
Ahead, everything from smooth portable options for freshening up WFH desks to sleek models with colourful filter sleeves for brightening up bedrooms and large modern designs that make subtle living-room statements.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.