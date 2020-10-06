6 Iconic ’90s Hairstyles To Break Out For Zoom Halloween

With Halloween parties going virtual this year, we're reframing our approach to shopping for the occasion. This year, the costume trends will be less about the head-to-toe looks (because the nature of Zoom makes pants and shoes irrelevant) and more about two key details: hair and makeup.
As it pertains to the former, you can't go wrong channeling the decade with arguably the most iconic and recognisable hair: the '90s. When you dress as a pop icon — 1998 Drew Barrymore with a fringe and daisies in her hair, an homage to Selena Quintanilla, or Lil' Kim with her purple wig at the 1999 VMAs — you'll be a shoo-in for the Best Costume Award. For a complete rundown on the best '90s hairstyles to inspire your 2020 costume, scroll ahead.