When To Trust Your Gut Instinct (& When To Ignore It)

Dr. Golden offers another important point: "There is something about the reality of being vulnerable and that is that sometimes it is easier to be angry than it is to be afraid." In this sense, immediate bodily responses won’t always be accurate – or self-compassionate. We can quickly summon painful core beliefs like 'I am unlovable', 'I am too much' or 'People always need too much from me'. These beliefs are made when we are young, in relation to how our caregivers tended to us. We deserve, as adults, to challenge them, and personal therapy can be a helpful way to inquire why people can 'make' us feel the way we do. In time, we can learn to notice when those core beliefs are triggered and decide whether we need to react – or allow the wave to roll away.