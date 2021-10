Heeled Thong Sandals Are Back — & One Of The Season’s Most Versatile Shoe Trends

But while some might argue that the glorified flip-flop has been experiencing a resurgence for some time now — see: the runways and the street style of the past two years; see also: Rihanna — what’s new about the shoe style’s most recent comeback is the styling. Instead of denim shorts or mini skirts, thong sandals are now paired with work-appropriate pieces — white button-down shirts, flowing skirts, tailored pants, etc. — that elevate the beach go-to to corporate-chic status.