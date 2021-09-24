Just One Episode In, Our Kind Of People Is Our Kind Of TV Show

With a whole season ahead of us, Our Kind of People is already teeming with the potential to be a show that we tune into every week and spark passionate discourse about intraracial class politics. Throughout the first episode, we learned a lot about the many personalities of Oak Bluffs. Almost too much, in fact; the pilot literally catapulted viewers into the story without also giving us enough time to digest everything that we've learned so far. Fortunately, that quick pace could also prove to be a good thing, hinting at a plot that will keep us on our toes week after week. And we're only one episode in — there's more drama on the way that we can't even imagine.