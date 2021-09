There’s plenty of newness in this week’s batch of Netflix Canada releases, but there’s also lots in the way of beloved classics that are worth revisiting . There’s Heat, the influential crime drama that will have you on the edge of your seat. Then there’s the hysterical Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy, a movie that cemented Will Ferrell’s status as a comic icon. And if you’re looking for a longer binge watch, ‘90s-era sitcom Seinfeld finally makes its debut on the streaming service.