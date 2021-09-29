In this era where we’re constantly bombarded with content, there's never a shortage of new stuff to stream. It’s impossible to catch every single TV show or film that drops weekly and just the thought of watching it all (no matter how buzzy a title) is kind of overwhelming. Sometimes, the easiest thing to do is sink into the familiar comforts of something you’ve already seen.
There’s plenty of newness in this week’s batch of Netflix Canada releases, but there’s also lots in the way of beloved classics that are worth revisiting. There’s Heat, the influential crime drama that will have you on the edge of your seat. Then there’s the hysterical Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy, a movie that cemented Will Ferrell’s status as a comic icon. And if you’re looking for a longer binge watch, ‘90s-era sitcom Seinfeld finally makes its debut on the streaming service.
Are you in the mood to rewatch, or dive into something you’ve never seen before? Read on for more of this week’s new releases on Netflix Canada to decide.