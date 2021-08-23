I’m A Self-Help Writer. Post-Breakup, I Realized I Didn’t Know How To Help Myself

As embarrassed as I was to admit it, I was also learning that simply wanting something — and trying really hard to get it — doesn’t entitle you to have it. Looking back, it seems ridiculous and definitely privileged that I was just realizing this at 31 years old. But so much of the language around self-help and self-improvement reinforces the idea that happiness is a metric that’s both within your control and meant to rest at 100% at all times. If it dips below that, it means there’s a problem that needs to be fixed STAT. This way of thinking encourages people to blame themselves for being discontent with a certain area of their lives. It makes people see their goals as some kind of prize or achievement that will complete them and foster a state of perpetual joy. But that’s not how life works.