7 Easy Nail-Art Trends that Will Be Huge For Fall 2021

It feels like only a hot minute ago we were gearing up for a Shot Girl Summer, and now suddenly, Labour Day is looming and our warm-weather weekends are numbered. Leave it to a long, locked-down winter to make Canada’s few scorcher days feel extra fleeting, right?
Fortunately, there are a couple things we can count on to ease our end-of-summer scaries: cool-weather wardrobes, a fresh hairstyle, and — most affordable of all — fall nail art trends.
This season, there are easy nail-art options for everyone, with designs ranging from abstract to graphic and saturated to subtle. One thing you’ll see everywhere? Updated takes on '90s faves, like remixed French manis and checkerboard motifs. Craving something more playful? Swirl nails are here to stay — just switch up your palette.
Best of all, these designs can be tackled by salon pros yet are easy enough to DIY, so whether the fast-spreading Delta variant ushers us all back into our living rooms this fall, we’ve got options.
