The Dresses The Refinery29 Canada Team Can’t Stop Wearing

When you live in a country where you get two, maybe three, months of warm weather a year, it's my personal opinion that you need to maximize time spent not wearing pants. Not to mention, I need a bit of a break from my pandemic go-to elastic-waist sweats and bike shorts .) A dress also feels to me like an instant-pick-me up: All I need is a hat and a pair of oversized sunglasses and my main character syndrome kicks in.