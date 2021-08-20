The Dresses The Refinery29 Canada Team Can’t Stop Wearing

I haven't worn pants since June. Well, that's not exactly true — my wide-legged, I'm-not-a-regular-millennial-I'm-a-cool-millennial white Zara jeans are my new favourite going-out look. (Yay, for going out again...for now. Get vaccinated, please!) But other than that, it's been sundresses non-stop.
When you live in a country where you get two, maybe three, months of warm weather a year, it's my personal opinion that you need to maximize time spent not wearing pants. Not to mention, I need a bit of a break from my pandemic go-to elastic-waist sweats and bike shorts.) A dress also feels to me like an instant-pick-me up: All I need is a hat and a pair of oversized sunglasses and my main character syndrome kicks in.
Even better, a lot of my favourite dresses can easily transition into fall by adding a turtleneck or my favourite lug-soled boots. But don't take my word for it! I also asked my colleagues the dresses they've had in rotation this summer. Here's what we bought.
