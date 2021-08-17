“Y2K Heart Nails” Are So Hot Right Now

We're in the midst of a Y2K fashion moment. This summer, you can't step outside on a Friday night in Toronto or Vancouver without spotting at least five girls wearing a variation of the cowl neck halter top, and now we've spotted the nail-art trend to match. Gen-Z is calling it "Y2K heart nails."
The design resembles the cartoon bubble hearts you'd doodle in your spiral notebook while zoning out during 7th grade math class. The nostalgic '00s aesthetic is about to be a hot request in salons across the country. According to new Pinterest data, 'Y2K heart nails' are the top beauty search trend for August — dominating the end-of-summer mood board.
To get a better idea of the visual, and the photo to pull up at your upcoming nail appointment, scroll through our favourite design inspo, ahead.