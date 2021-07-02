Salons Are Back! Here Are The Hot Nail Colours To Ask For This Summer

Remember the joy of filtering through the rows and rows of neatly arranged nail-polish bottles at the salon? Equally overwhelmed and mesmerized, circling between 50 shades of greige only to land on your go-to Lincoln Park After Dark? At long last, the days of colour-wall indecision are back, now that Canada is finally getting back to normal-ish life and salons are reopening in Ontario following the lead of many other provinces.
And while we’ll be savouring these hard decisions like never before, it’s nice to have a little idea of what summer nails you’re after. That way, you can take in the nostalgia sans stress and leave with a mani that’s everything you’ve been dreaming of for the past, oh, 16 months.
To get the scoop on summer 2021 nail colour trends, we asked nail artists across Canada for the hottest hues — and their tips on how to wear them, of course. The consensus? Max saturation with nary a neutral in sight. “We’ve gone through so much this past year and we need something bright for the light at the end of the COVID tunnel,” says Brampton, ON–based nail artist and content creator Jasmyn Takhar (A.K.A. @nailsbyjasmyn on TikTok). If loud statements aren’t your thing, don’t worry; the pros have tips for paring the shades down, too.
And while we’ll be savouring these hard decisions like never before, it’s nice to have a little idea of what summer nails you’re after. That way, you can take in the nostalgia sans stress and leave with a mani that’s everything you’ve been dreaming of for the past, oh, 16 months.
To get the scoop on summer 2021 nail colour trends, we asked nail artists across Canada for the hottest hues — and their tips on how to wear them, of course. The consensus? Max saturation with nary a neutral in sight. “We’ve gone through so much this past year and we need something bright for the light at the end of the COVID tunnel,” says Brampton, ON–based nail artist and content creator Jasmyn Takhar (A.K.A. @nailsbyjasmyn on TikTok). If loud statements aren’t your thing, don’t worry; the pros have tips for paring the shades down, too.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.