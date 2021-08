She walks right past him to her seat without a hug or a greeting. She immediately shares all of her issues with him, and it’s clear that the disconnect they had is still there. When she talks about how she gave him so much validation with two one-on-ones, the first impression rose, and plenty of group dates, she’s still talking in Bachelorette terms, which is exactly what pushed him over the edge in their previous conversation. She thinks he was never there for an engagement, is actually confident and the "shy guy" thing was fake, and wanted to become an actor. (He took acting classes .) “As much as I wish I was, I’m not Meryl Streep,” Greg says. I mean, seriously, do we think he could act that well? I don’t. As she did on social media, Katie also says that Greg was gaslighting her, but the definition she gives of what that means isn’t accurate. She says it’s placing the blame on someone else when it’s your own fault; it’s actually more complicated