Bachelor Nation Can’t Stop Making Fun Of Greg Watching Katie & Blake’s Date

During contestant Blake's date , which came first of the three finalists, the Canadian challenged Katie to a street hockey game. Greg unexpectedly (read: the producers likely orchestrated this ) went onto his hotel balcony and caught a glimpse of their 1:1. He just sat there, watching, as Blake and Katie laughed with each other and kissed in a fake penalty box. "I'm sick to my stomach," Greg said in a talking head. "I understand that she's going to catch feelings for other guys. It's hard to face those facts. Seeing her with Blake, she looks so happy and it scared me."