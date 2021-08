During this section of “Week 9,” a friend joked to me that Chris would never let this kind of drama happen. That is untrue. As a longtime executive producer, Chris was deeply involved with maintaining the narrative of the show — and therefore stoking its drama when necessary. "I'm there as a confidante. I'm there as a friend, maybe I'm there to stir things up or to push a situation I think needs to be pushed, and it's not flowing along as much as it needs to,” he admitted to Insider in October 2020 . In that same interview, Chris confirmed that when he’s not on camera, he was in a “control room somewhere, watching and listening” to everything unfolding with the cast. It's that kind of constant observation that likely helped Chris “push” a tense button when necessary.