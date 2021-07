There’s one nagging issue fans may have while settling into FBoy Island though: the repeated use of the word “f-boy” — pronounced, constantly, as the dragged-out “effboy” — instead of the colloquial “fuckboy” that many of us sling at our least considerate romantic entanglements. For a program on HBO Max — the streaming arm of the famously permissible HBO — it’s a surprise that FBoy Island usually avoids airing the expletive at its heart. Gale has a defence for that.“For me anyway, ‘fuckboy’ is a term that a lot of people know and a lot of people don't. I think that ‘f-boy’ is a smoother transition into watching a show that people have watched before,” Gale says. “When you talk about ‘fuckboys’ ad nauseam, at some point it gets to be too much [on your ears]: It feels like a mobster movie.”