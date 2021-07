There’s something special about shared nostalgia as well. When we find out that we weren’t the only kid to drink juice out of repurposed Welch’s jelly jars or that all of our dads used that same faux-wood-paneled, scarily loud alarm clock or that our friend currently uses the exact same wood-handled utensils we ate with for the first 12 years of our lives, it feels like a mini-miracle worth rejoicing over. “Each of us has our own life history that has contributed to our becoming the special person we are. But we need to feel the common bond that prevents loneliness and alienation,” Krystine I. Batcho, PhD , a licensed psychologist who developed the Nostalgia Inventory, a survey that assesses how prone one is to nostalgia, told Well + Good . “Sharing nostalgic memories about trends during our childhood or youth brings back both the happiness we felt then and the feelings of social connectedness we enjoyed during a simpler, more innocent period in life.”