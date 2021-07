All Is Well(s) In Our First Official Teaser For Bachelor In Paradise

Even though Katie's journey isn't near the end just yet, it's hard not to get excited about Paradise. It's been a whole year since we last saw the (mostly) lovable, swimsuit-clad singles of this franchise "stealing" people for chats and getting temporarily engaged. Due to the intensity of the global pandemic in 2020, Bachelor Nation was deprived of the chaos that would normally keep us going in such hard time simply because it wasn't smart to attempt to gather people from across the country at any beach at the time. However, a year later, the franchise is looking to make things up to us by ensuring the maximum level of drama possible on this season. The initial cast list for season seven of Paradise has been released, and for better or for worse, we're truly getting the biggest personalities under one roof for an entire summer. (Hey, you've got to take the good with the bad!)