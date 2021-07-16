As evidenced by our first look at the HBO Max reboot And Just Like That, the next chapter of Sex and the City will look radically different from the beloved TV show and films that we grew up with. For better or worse, however, some things about the iconic New York City story haven’t changed — per a leaked script from the forthcoming series, SATC’s main couple is seemingly still going through it a decade later.
SATC focuses on the lives of four close-knit friends trying to make a name for themselves in the concrete jungle, each with drastically different relationships, jobs, and views on everything from sex to fashion. Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker) is at the centre of this story, and over the years, her drama has run the gamut, but much of it has revolved around her very chaotic love life. Rich bachelor Mr. Big (Chris Noth) is one of her frequent beaus, but their relationship has never been stable. And in the upcoming reboot, it looks like things have only gotten worse for the star-crossed couple.
We don't ever condone leaked scripts, but the latest news surrounding the reboot might be a game-changer for the Carrie and Big truthers persisting after all this time. (Slight spoilers ahead.) Page Six reported that details from the developing script had been leaked, and the first glimpse at the new SATC storyline will reportedly explore the fractured relationship between the couple. Per the outlet, the script positions Carrie and Big at odds as they try to navigate their new roles as exes after getting divorced. It won't be the first time Big has dealt with a split — he was married twice before getting with Carrie — but it may be his messiest breakup yet, considering everything that's happened between the two over the years.
Is anyone surprised at the possibility of Carrie and Big breaking up? Absolutely not. The relationship was toxic through and through; the last time we saw Carrie and the crew in the Dubai-based Sex and the City 2, she was entertaining her other soulmate Aidan Shaw (John Corbett). I don't think anyone every thought they were built to last, but knowing that the Carrie didn't get her happy ending after all feels bittersweet, especially since she'd worked so hard to make everything work.
Another spoiler actually shared by HBO Max is the fact that Samantha Jones (Kim Cattrall) definitely won't be making an appearance in And Just Like That. Over the years, Cattrall fuelled feud rumours by adamantly refused to working on possible reunions, and she got her wish — the project is continuing without her. Parker and Noth will be joined by co-stars Kristin Davis (as Charlotte York Goldenblatt) and Cynthia Nixon (as Miranda Hobbess), and we're getting a long-awaited sprinkle of diversity in the new series as well; Sarita Choudhury (Evil Eye), Nicole Ari Parker (Soul Food), Karen Pittman (The Morning Show), and Sara Ramirez (Grey's Anatomy) will be rounding out the new faces of the elite Manhattan crew.
"THRILLED to welcome @therealsararamirez, @NicoleAriParker, Karen Pittman and Sarita Choudhury to #AndJustLikeThat," Parker captioned a photoset of her new co-stars on Instagram. "Can’t wait to work with these brilliant actors who bring so much talent, humour and excitement to our ensemble."
Regardless of how Carrie and Big's story plays out at the end of the day, true SATC fans are just happy to see the characters back on their screens again — even if they're embroiled in a bitter battle over assets. (Maybe that drama will distract them from the missing piece of the puzzle.)