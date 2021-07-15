Spoilers are ahead. The new season of Netflix's Never Have I Ever includes, but is not limited to Devi (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan) being a player, throwing a total rager, and meeting her new Indian best frenemy. All of her teen girl scheming is set to some of the most swoon-worthy bops you'll ever hear. Basically, the Never Have I Ever season 2 soundtrack feels like the perfect fit for an uneffable nerd — her inner narrator John McEnroe's words, not ours — who is mouth kissing not one, but two boys.
Whether you're Team Paxton Hall-Yoshida (Darren Barnet) or bonkers for Ben (Jaren Lewison) the music in the Netflix teen rom-com co-created by Mindy Kaling gets at all the emotions Devi seems to be feeling all the time. Though, this season, her mom Nalini (Poorna Jagannathan) and her cousin Kamala (Richa Moorjani) are also totally Devi-ing it up. Yes, we're using her name as a verb and no, that's not necessarily a good thing. But no need to be a Devi downer because the music in the 10-episode series is really, really good.
There are dreamy electro-pop songs and passionate bangers that get at her brainy and thirsty sides, just like her two crushes. And more than a few new-ish artists you'll definitely be adding to your next party playlist: Barrie, Raja Kumari, Madame Gandhi, Munya, just to name a few. Don't worry, even if you, like Fabiola (Lee Rodriguez), have never heard of King Princess, you'll still be down with this mix.