Did The Messiest Bachelorette Promo Ever Really Just Spoil Katie’s Season?

Towards the end of the promo, Thurston is shown storming away from the camera demanding that someone buy her a ticket home. No one can't blame her for wanting to get the hell out of there based on all the drama that she clearly goes through before then. Her breakdown would be especially understandable if the contestant who leaves is someone she really has her heart set on, or someone she loved who broke her heart by not returning those feelings. Thurston's season also wrapped early , according to a report from Us Weekly, for what's it's worth.