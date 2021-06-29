This undertone of paternalistic thought has been lurking in The Bachelorette since last week, when the men made history and banded together to ouster Karl. “It’s a guy’s job to protect [Katie’s] heart,” Mike Planeta says in a confessional. He then doubled down on that sentiment, telling Katie during the rose ceremony, “We feel, as a unit, it’s our job to protect your heart. And we’ve come together in solidarity that we think that, unfortunately, what Karl said wasn’t the truth.” Although Katie planned to keep Karl — possibly due to production’s need for a clear-cut villain — she reversed that decision in response to the men’s proclamation. These twists and turns were exciting television; they were also our first glimpse of Katie sublimating her own decisions in the face of her contestants’ preferences. The show seems to have no issue with this development.

