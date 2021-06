We could blame Sexy Beasts on the weirdness of Love Is Blind , which saw couples proposing without ever seeing each other, the uncomfortable desperation of MTV’s Are You The One which urged singles to find their perfect match with thousands of dollars on the line, or the strange sexual tension of Too Hot To Handle , which forced horny sun seekers to refrain from physical touch. And, while it isn’t a dating show, we would be remiss if we didn't mention that The Masked Singer walked so Netflix’s new show, Sexy Beasts could run — no weird animal pun intended.